Sainsbury’s Serves Up New Desserts

Sainsbury’s has introduced a raft of new desserts, including one featuring on-trend avocado, under its ‘Taste the Difference’ range.

The new ‘Chocolate, Avocado & Coconut Brownie Puddings’ (2x 95g/ £2.75) combines Belgian dark chocolate, avocado and coconut and is topped with Belgian chocolate sauce and finished with delicate flakes of toasted coconut. It follows a 41% jump in sales of avocado in the last year alone at Sainsbury’s.

Further highlights from the range include Blueberry & Lemon Sponge (400g/ £3.75), Vanilla Latte Cheesecake Slices (2 x 91g/ £2.75); and St. Clement’s Cheesecake slices (2 x 93g/£2.75).