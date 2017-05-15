Sainsbury’s Unveils New Summer Foods Range

Sainsbury’s has introduced a new range of salads, quiches, and dips for the summer, aimed at occasions such as weekend picnic or a quick trip to the park on the lunch break.

The new dips include the Taste the Difference Extra Virgin Olive Oil Houmous with Black Olive Tapenade, Taste the Difference Thai Edamame Houmous, and the Yellow Split Pea & Turmeric Houmous.

The additions to its range of quiches includes two new products under the by Sainsbury’s range (Courgetti, Halloumi & Lemon Quiche, and Spiced Boodles with Feta Quiche) as well as seven under the Taste the Difference range (such as Orkney Crab, Slow Roasted Tomato & Rocket Quiche).

And finally, the chain has also introduced new salads that feature “fresh and wholesome ingredients”. New additions include the by Sainsbury’s Mozzarella & Flower Blossom Salad Bowl, Taste the Difference Butternut & Bulgar Wheat Salad, and the Taste the Difference Butternut & Bulgar Wheat Salad.