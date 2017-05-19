Savsé Launches Europe’s First Ever Cold-Pressed Baby Food

The Savsé smoothie brand has announced the launch of a new range, which it claims offers Europe’s first ever cold-pressed baby food.

The ‘My First Savsé’ range is aimed at babies aged 4 months and above, and features 100% organic and completely natural baby food. It uses non-thermal High Pressure Processing (HPP) to ensure that all vital ingredients are locked into each pouch, deactivating bacteria without compromising on taste or quality.

The range offers seven flavours – Apple; Blueberry, prune, plum, apple and banana; Carrot, pumpkin, apple and beetroot; Cucumber, kiwi, kale, spinach, apple, banana; Pear, pea, apple and banana; Coconut, cacao, apple and banana; and Lentils, sweet potato, carrot and apple (RRP from £1.49). It will be available nationwide the chiller aisle of chains such as Harrods, Ocado, Whole Foods, Planet Organic, Amazon Fresh, Sourced Market, As Nature Intended and Morrisons from 26 May 2017.

CEO and Founder Guka Tavberidze commented: “The demand amongst parents for fresh, non-boiled food is increasing, with awareness of the benefits of cold-pressed products more prevalent than ever. At Savsé we cold-press our baby food to retain the essential goodness of the fruit and vegetables, providing your child with the very best in the most convenient form possible.”