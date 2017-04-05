Schär Launches Four New Products For 2017

Gluten-free brand Schär is launching a selection of new bread and biscuit products this Spring, aimed at the growing consumer demand for ‘free from’ baked goods.

The new products include a gluten free Deli Style Sourdough Bread (Available from Morrisons, 240g / RRP £2.50), Hamburger Buns (Available from Morrisons, four rolls per 300g pack / RRP £2.88), Choc Chip Buns (Coming soon, four per 220g pack), and Viennese Biscuits (Available from Morrisons, 12 biscuits per pack / RRP £1.73).

The launches are being supported by large-scale ATL activity, as well targeted marketing and PR through both social and traditional media.

Bradley Grimshaw, UK Managing Director of Schär, commented: “The gluten free category is one of the fastest growing in grocery and is now worth £333m. We are delighted that there has been extensive growth for Schär over the last year with the company’s retail value up 60% and we are confident that this success will continue following the launch of these new additions to the range.”

In addition, the Schär Wholesome Vitality Loaf is now available in Asda, and continues to be available from Tesco stores.