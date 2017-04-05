Skin Gin Launches a Design-Your-Own Competition

Skin Gin, the German dry gin brand, has teamed up with its exclusive UK Importer, JBE Imports, to offer the public a chance to design its next limited edition bottle.

Skin Gin is renowned for its signature reptile-textured skin and cube-like glass bottle, which is available in numerous colours and skins. Founder Martin Birk Jensen is now inviting alcohol enthusiasts and designers to put their creativity to the test for Skin Gin’s next bottle wrap with a simple brief – create a captivating and distinctive design for the gin.

The design will need to incorporate the Skin Gin logo and details found on all of its bottles. It can be in any colour or pattern, and Skin Gin’s design and production teams will work closely with the winner to replicate the winning entry as best as possible. Winners will receive a signed bottle from Martin at Skin Gin in their bespoke print. More than one hundred limited edition bottles will be made featuring winning design and sold in the UK

The bottle template can be downloaded here, and entries can be sent in until 30 April 2017. The entries will be judged by a panel that includes Martin Birk Jensen and Jonathan Braham-Everett of JBE Imports.

Martin commented: “I receive offers all the time from customers wanting to create a bespoke design and I want to make sure that British gin enthusiasts have a chance to create something really unique. Britain is a world leader in creativity so I’m looking forward to seeing what our customers here come up with.”