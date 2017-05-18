Soreen Airs New Campaign Across Cinemas

Soreen has launched a new campaign across UK cinemas, aiming to bring the brand to life through playful animation.

The ‘Are you a squidgy bit Soreen?’ campaign features cinema and digital adverts that champion Soreen’s Original Malt Loaf, Malt Loaf bars and the Lunchbox Loaves range. The ads will highlight the nutritional value of Soreen as a healthier treat.

Bethan Brown, Marketing Director at Soreen, said: “We know that health conscious consumers are faced with a daily challenge of choosing snacks that are nutritious, tasty and genuinely filling. This is where Lunchbox Loaves, the Original Malt Loaf, and the Malt Loaf Bars each play a role as a healthier snack for a variety of occasions.”