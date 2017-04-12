SPAR Adds New Variants To Own Label Prosecco

SPAR UK has increased its own label wine offer with the launch of two new Proseccos, sourced from an award-winning producer in the Veneto region of Italy.

The new lines are the Extra Dry DOC Prosecco (75cl/£9.00), meant as an affordable treat for nights in and every day celebrations, and the Valdobbiadene DOCG Prosecco (75cl/£12.00), a premium offer meant for special occasions or gifting.

Edward Evans, SPAR UK Head of BWS, said: “At SPAR we are determined to give our shoppers the best choice available in the market and our improved Prosecco range reflects this. UK Prosecco sales are predicted to increase considerably over the next five years, and it is vital that our customers feel that SPAR can offer them an improved range to satisfy their varying tastes across all price-points.”