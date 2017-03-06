SPAR Launches Two New Wine Events

SPAR has turned its attention to wine drinkers, with two planned events in 2017.

The first began on 23 February and will run until 5 April across SPAR stores in England, Scotland and Wales. It is showcasing leading brands such as Hardy’s, Casillero del Diablo and Mud House, and will also feature the Speciale Prosecco, Fern Hills Sauvignon Blanc and Rios de los Andes Malbec wines from SPAR’s award winning own label range. There are also a number of promotions available, which will be supported by lead deals on SPAR Brie, Dips and Continental meats.

All the deals available during the event will be featured on the SPAR website and across all digital platforms. This will be supported heavily instore with POS to maximise the visibility of the promotions.

The second SPAR Wine Festival will run from 27 July until 6 September 2017.

Ed Evans, SPAR UK Head of BWS, said: “We are delighted to be running, not just one, but two events for our customers this year. SPAR has always provided its shoppers with fantastic variety and choice with its wine range. As well as some of the biggest brands in the market, our own label award winning wines will also be available for shoppers to enjoy.”