SPAR Relaunches ‘Shop & Win’ Campaign For 60th Anniversary

SPAR UK has relaunched its popular ‘Shop & Win’ campaign this summer, featuring new digital innovation, even bigger prizes, and pop-art imagery to tie in with the retailer’s 60th anniversary.

The campaign will run alongside SPAR’s new 60th anniversary in-store deals event, which will offer customers the chance to win £60,000 worth of prizes, as well as a £10,000 grand prize. All this activity will tie in with SPAR’s 60th anniversary campaign, which kicks off on today (15 June) and runs until 16 August, and includes deals on iconic brands to help drive sales and footfall into stores.

Shop & Win will include two elements – an interactive ‘Virtual Scratch Card’ (which offers shoppers instant prizes by uploading an image of their receipt, and then scratching and matching three diamond symbols), and the chance to win £10,000 (SPAR’s biggest ever cash prize draw) by receiving more chances the more often they shop at SPAR.

Customers also stand a chance of winning daily prizes, including an iPad mini and Bose headphones, and gain more entries into the grand prize draw.

The campaign also includes the SPAR Sixty Selfie competition. Shop & Win winners are also in with the chance to win a further £60 every day by taking a selfie with their winning product and uploading it onto Facebook.

A host of iconic, pop art themed in-store PoS, including posters and barkers will support the campaign and 60th anniversary activity. Additionally, the campaign is being backed by Facebook video and location adverts, canvass advertising and 30-second ads on DAB commercial radio.

Laura McNally, SPAR UK Marketing Controller, said: “Since its launch in 2014, Shop & Win has generated more than 500,000 entries, brought in £3m in incremental sales and won 11 industry awards. Last year, Shop & Win supported our Summer of Sport campaign and achieved £1.5m worth of sales, more than 177,000 entries, a higher than average redemption rate of 32%”.