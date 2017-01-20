SPAR Serves Up New Cooking Sauces

SPAR UK has unveiled a new range of own brand cooking sauces, as part of its campaign to offer shoppers delicious evening meals for every night of the week. spar-cooking-sauce

The four new sauces – Bolognese, Tomato & Herb, Tikka Masala, and Korma (all 500g/ RSP £1) – will be available from all stores this month.

SPAR said it is keen to provide customers with all the components for a complete own brand meal which offers value for money, a great taste and can be ready to serve in 30 minutes. Joanne Cramer, SPAR UK Senior Brand Manager said: “The new range of own brand sauces is yet another step we are taking to offer our shoppers a deliciously simple and cost effective solution to evening meals. It is imperative that we continue to listen to what are customers want and adapt accordingly to these needs.”

