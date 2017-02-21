SPAR Serves Up Own Label Popcorn

The SPAR Brand has launched a new impulse range of own label popcorn in the UK.

The range – Sweet & Salted Popcorn (30g/ RRP 49p), and Salted Popcorn (20g/ RRP 49p) – are currently available at SPAR stores.

Cath McIlwham, SPAR UK Head of Brand, said: “The trend for alternative snack choices is growing and we are delighted to respond to this by launching these two new varieties to the market. Salted and Sweet & Salted are two of the top selling flavours in the market place. We are providing our shoppers with not just a very tasty snack, but also a healthier option compared to other snacks and impulse purchases”.