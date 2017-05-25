SPAR UK Launches Next Phase Of ‘Easy Meals’ Campaign

SPAR UK is rolling out the next phase of its ‘Easy Meals’ campaign, which launched in October 2016, during this summer.

The activity will see it use a core range of 15 SPAR Brand products to show shoppers that they can find everything they need for delicious, simple evening meals at their local SPAR.

From June until September, SPAR is highlighting six easy meal ideas made with this core range of products this summer. They are – BBQ Beef ribs and Sweet potato wedges; Sweet Chilli chicken kebabs; Chicken salad; Filled pasta and Garlic flatbread; Pizza and salad; BBQ ribs and baby potatoes.

The campaign is being supported by marketing with POS, promotional videos, website, social media, SPAR Radio, e-newsletter and digital advertising.

Cath McIlwham, SPAR UK Head of Brand, said: “By continuing with our Easy Meals campaign, we are telling our customers that SPAR is the place to shop for their meal for tonight, throughout the entire year. It also means we can also make sure our retailers are stocking the bestselling products from each category, for the best sales return possible.”