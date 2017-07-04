SPAR To Update Juices, Smoothies Range

SPAR UK is refreshing its juices and smoothies ranges to help drive sales of on-trend soft drinks flavours and formats this summer. The new range will be available in SPAR stores from 13 July 2017.

The SPAR Brand 250ml Smoothies range is being updated with a new look and the introduction of a new flavour – Mixed Berry (RRP £1), the third bestselling flavour in the smoothie market.

A new range of 1L smoothies will also join the line-up, in Mango & Passionfruit and Strawberry & Banana flavours (RRP £2.00), featuring fun and engaging packaging.

New Cranberry & Raspberry Juice (PM two for £2.25) will also be added to the range, keeping SPAR’s offering modern and relevant for 2017.

Cath McIlwham, Head of Brand at SPAR UK, said: “Juices and smoothies are a key category for our retailers, with 78% of the population drinking them, and the overall sector is worth an incredible £2bn. With the refresh of the range, we are keeping our SPAR Brand range modern and relevant for today’s shoppers.”