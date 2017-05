The Sparkling Ice brand, winner of Product of the Year 2017, has announced the launch of a new flavor aimed at the summer market.

The new ‘Cloudy Lemon’ variant (RRP £1.49), being launched in the UK and Ireland, contains just 12 calories and zero sugar per bottle. Bursting with real fruit flavours, the lightly carbonated drink also provides added vitamins.

Sparkling Ice is available from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Boots, Superdrug, WH Smith, and a number of local independent retailers.