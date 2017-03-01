Spice Drops Secures Sainsbury’s Listing

The Spice Drops brand has secured a new listing with Sainsbury’s, marking the brand’s first move into the core grocery multiples sector, building on success in Ocado and Wholefoods.

From 5 March 2017, Sainsbury’s will stock eight Spice Drops varieties (Asafoetida, Red chilli, Paprika, Cumin Seed, Coriander Seed, Garam Masala Spices, Saffron, Turmeric) across 112 of its stores nationwide (RRP £3.50 per bottle). The range will be stocked in the ‘World Food Aisle’ and special promotions are planned for Ramadan and Diwali.

As well as the natural link to Indian and Asian cuisine, Spice Drops have a much broader usage appeal within all types of sauces, baking, chocolates and drinks including coffee, teas, smoothies and cocktails. Each 5ml bottle of Spice Drops includes a dropper to help with accurate and easy use, and has a clear indication of the number of drops that equate to a typical measurement of the fresh ingredient. Spice Drops have a shelf life of three years retaining their intense flavour to ensure consistent results, unlike dried herbs or spices which lose theirs very quickly.