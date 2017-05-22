Spice Drops Unveils New Variant

The Spice Drops brand has introduced a new variant to its range, aimed at helping cooks and cocktail aficionados.

The new Lime Zest variant is made with fresh limes from India, and comes in 5ml bottles (around 150 drops). It is currently available exclusively online from www.holylamaspicedrops.com for around £4.00.

Spice Drops says that just four drops of the Lime Zest Spice Drops equates to the zest of one whole lime, and the use of its innovative dropper allows accuracy and convenience that grated lime fails to give. The new variant is more versatile than lime oil because it blends easily with any liquid, helping to intensify the sharp citrus flavour in any dish without increasing the volume of liquid.

Spice Drops are natural and contain no salt, sugar or artificial colouring, flavouring or preservatives, as well as being gluten free and suitable for vegans. They are also ethically sourced and ethically produced.