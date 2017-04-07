Starbucks To Unveil ‘Craft Meets Cold’ Range At London Coffee Festival

Starbucks is set to unveil its new ‘Craft meets Cold’ cold coffee range at this year’s London Coffee Festival, in time for the summer.

The range includes the Nitro Cold Brew, which was launched at the Upper St Martin’s Lane store in London in March. The range will also include two other drinks – Cold Brew Vanilla Sweet Cream (Cold Brew topped with a homemade vanilla sweet cream handcrafted in stores every day), and Cappuccino Freddo (dark and rich espresso poured over ice and slightly sweetened, then topped with a cold foam made with skimmed milk).

Vanilla Sweet Cream and Cappuccino Freddo will be available in Starbucks stores nationwide from 4 May. Nitro Cold Brew is currently available in six select stores in central London, and will launch in a further five London stores this spring, before extending to 100 stores across the UK by the summer.

Maria Sebastian, Senior VP for Brand of Starbucks EMEA, said: “This is an entirely different kind of cold coffee experience – one we think will revolutionise the category and the way our customers think about our cold coffee menu. We are thrilled that the sales of Nitro so far have well exceeded expectations, and as we move into spring and the weather gets warmer, we expect to see sales continue to grow in this area.”