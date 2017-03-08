Steak & Kidney Voted Favourite Pie – Nisa

A new survey by Nisa has found that the classic steak & kidney is the favourite savoury pie of British consumers.

The study of 1,000 people, conducted to coincide with British Pie Week (6-12 March), saw 18% vote for steak & kidney, with steak & ale coming a close second with 17%. The top five was rounded off by chicken & mushroom (12%), meat & potato (11%), and cheese & onion (7%). Apple pie pipped mince pies and banoffee pies in the sweet pie vote.

The research found that 42% of Brits eat a pie at least once a week, with 91% saying that that pies are the ultimate comfort food and 92% saying a pie makes the perfect meal for the whole family. 73% preferred savoury over sweet pies, 62% preferred shortcrust pastry over puff pastry, and 83% said that quiche was not pie.

Evening mealtimes (53%) is when most people fancy a pie, with 3% even confessed to eating a pie for breakfast. Additionally, 25% said they had increased their pie intake as a direct result of the Great British Bake Off.

To celebrate British Pie Week, Nisa is offering pies in a £5 meal deal, which also includes fresh veg, mash and gravy.