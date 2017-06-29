Stella Artois Serves For Wimbledon Once Again

The Stella Artois brand has confirmed that it will being sponsoring Wimbledon 2017, the fourth time it will be partnering with The Championships.

The new tie-up will be boosted by a 360 fully integrated marketing campaign in the run up to, and during, the tournament. The marketing campaign will include TV, experiential, social media promotion, influencer collaborations, and a strategic out-of-home advertising campaign urging consumers to “Serve One to Remember”.

Within the off trade, Stella Artois will be launching limited edition Wimbledon 2017 packaging across hero formats to drive stand-out. A supporting Gift-with-Purchase initiative will see consumers receiving a limited edition Wimbledon 2017 Stella Artois Chalice on buying packs of Stella Artois in participating retailers.

A wide range of POS activity will provide further support, and will be themed around key purchasing behaviours, front-of-shop displays, branded gondola ends, shelf visibility materials and FSDUs.

Stella Artois has also teamed up with CheckoutSmart to launch a competition for UK consumers, offering four pairs of tickets to Wimbledon.

Tatiana Stadukhina, Stella Artois Director Europe, commented: “We are really excited to bring back the bespoke The Championships, Wimbledon 2017 bottle packs and Chalices, which help to drive sales uplift and are loved by consumers. Stella Artois is a must-stock for all retailers, so we hope this partnership with the The Championships, Wimbledon 2017 will drum up even more excitement in the brand and further increase rate of sale throughout the country this summer.”