Stoats Expands Porridge Quick Pot Range

The Stoats brand has added three new flavours to its ‘Porridge Quick Pot’ range, encouraged by the growing popularity of the same.

The new variants – Raspberry & Honey, Rhubarb & Bramble, and Pear & Vanilla – contain real fruit pieces and offer can be cooked in three minutes by simply adding hot water. The new pots (RRP £1.29) are high in fibre and are a source of protein to help consumers own the day.

Tony Stone, Managing Director at Stoats, said: “These porridge pots prove the perfect portion of porridge that will keep you satisfied until lunch and appeal to everyone from young families, profesionals to the older generation.”

The Quick Pot range currently delivers strong repeat rate of purchase and Stoats has seen pot sales increase 31% YOY (Q3 Financial Year 2016 against Q3 Financial Year 2017).