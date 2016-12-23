Stute Foods Rebrands Its Diabetic Range Of Jams And Marmalades

Stute Foods has unveiled a rebrand for its diabetic range of jams and marmalades.

The range is now branded as No Sugar Added jams and marmalades. While the product description has changed, the range retains the original jar and label shape as well as the recipe, which dates back over 45 years. The eight-strong No Sugar Added range includes flavours such as Strawberry, Fine Cut Marmalade and Morello Cherry, which are all available in 430g jars.

Speaking about the changes, Laurence Hybs, Managing Director, Stute Foods, said: “We’re excited to launch the recently rebranded labels for the entire range of our No Sugar Added jams and marmalades. There has been some confusion in the past regarding labelling and suitability of products for consumers following a low-sugar diet and we are confident that the new product description makes it clear that our products are a suitable, healthier alternative to ordinary jam”.

Stute’s No Sugar Added jams contain 90% less sugar and 30% fewer calories than ordinary jams. The range is currently stocked in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose.

Hybs added: “Our No Sugar Added jams do not only appeal to diabetics, but also those looking to achieve a better lifestyle by reducing the amount of sugar in their diet. There are other jams that claim to contain ‘less sugar’ and ‘reduced sugar’, but they can still pack up to 42g of sugar per 100g of jam. With Stute’s new labelling, consumers can be confident that our products contain no added sugar with total sugars ranging from only 2.5g to 4.5g per 100g.

“We are excited to see how this label change expands the appeal of our brand to new customers, who may have previously seen the product as a niche option catering only for those suffering with diabetes. The range can now be viewed as a great product for all consumer types including families wanting to reduce their sugar intake.”