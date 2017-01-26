Stute Foods Receives SugarWise Certification

Stute Foods has gained the SugarWise certification for its No Sugar Added range of jams and marmalades. The certification guarantees that the products have been stringently tested to prove that they are low in free sugars.

Having recently re-labelled its No Added Sugar range – formally known as the Diabetic range – Stute aims to further highlight the product’s suitability for those following a low sugar diet and evolve the brand to help consumers make healthy diet choices.

Laurence Hybs, Managing Director at Stute Foods, said: “As the trend for healthier food options continues to gather momentum, we’re thrilled to have gained the SugarWise certification. Labels are often confusing to consumers, with certain jams claiming to contain ‘less sugar’ and ‘reduced sugar’, but they can still pack up to 42g per 100g of jam. With the new SugarWise kite mark, in addition to the new labelling, consumers can easily pick out the healthiest choice on the shelf and be confident that our products contain no added sugar with total sugars ranging from only 2.5g to 4.5g per 100g.”

Rend Platings, founder of Sugarwise, highlighted the importance of the certification: “Jams and spreads are a category in which it is particularly important to highlight alternatives with no-added sugar. Many adults and children consume large amounts of sugar at breakfast without realising it, loading their toast and porridge with sugary jams and chocolate spreads.” Platings continues: “The SugarWise logo is a great way for this amazing product to get itself noticed on shelf, and we are delighted that Stute is joining us in our mission.”

A Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) report researched the highest contributors of sugars to the diet of 4-10 year olds and found jams and other sweet spreads ranking third highest. The report found that the majority of sugar was consumed through soft drinks and fruit juice (30%); biscuits, cakes and breakfast cereals (29%); sweets, chocolate, table sugar, jams and other sweet spreads (22%) and finally yoghurts, fromage frais, ice cream and other dairy desserts (12%).