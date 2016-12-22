Stute Foods Secures New Listing With Morrisons

Morrisons has doubled its listing of preserves from Bristol-based supplier Stute Foods, adding three more flavours of the latter’s No Sugar Added jam preserves and marmalades.

The supermarket chain will now stock Stute’s Raspberry, Apricot, and Morello Cherry jam variants. It has previously offered the Fine Cut Marmalade, Strawberry jam, and Blackcurrant jam for over 25 years.

With between 3g-5g of sugar per 100g of jam, each jar of Stute’s No Sugar Added range contains 90% less sugar than ordinary jams and marmalades. The range is suitable for people following a low-sugar diet and comprises eight varieties available in 430g jars.