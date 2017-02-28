SugarSin Launches Full Range Into Waitrose

The SugarSin gourmet confectionery brand has secured an expanded listing with Waitrose, which will see the supermarket chain stock its entire range of cocktail gummies, chocolate delights and assorted fudge. The move comes as SugarSun re-launches its Covent Garden Sweet Shop this month.

Co-Founder Josefin Deckel commented: “We are delighted to have won our latest listing with Waitrose this February. It’s a great start to an already bustling year with our ranges being extended, our shop having had a facelift and many new products in the pipelines. Waitrose is an excellent fit for SugarSin, with our cocktail gummies already proving exceedingly popular, we are sure their shoppers will take to the brand readily.”

Waitrose will be listing the full cocktail gummy range, including on-the-go bags, pretty pots and glass jars for gifting. In addition, they will be listing the full chocolate range in pretty presentation boxes. Finally, SugarSin’s classic handmade fudge variants will also be hitting shelves around the nation.