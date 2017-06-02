Sun Chlorella Moves Into Irish Market With New Listing

Sun Chlorella, the algae supplement brand, has announced its first major foray into the Irish retail market, after having secured a listing with Horans Healthstores.

The 14-store Horans chain, located in the Munster area, will begin stocking Sun Chlorella’s granules and tablets this June. The brand said it hopes to further roll out its products across Ireland via local wholesalers.

Yoshihito Nishimaki, GM of Sun Chlorella Corp, noted: “We’ve worked hard to highlight recent research on chlorella, with implications in health, fitness and beauty, and as a consequence have seen interest rise at both a consumer and retailer level. We’re really excited for the Horans’ launch and hope to quickly expand our presence in Ireland. In the meantime, we’ll be continuing our work to keep chlorella in the spotlight and ultimately aim to make it a mainstream product, much in the same way as protein powder has.”