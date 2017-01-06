Sun Chlorella Set For Major New Campaign

The Sun Chlorella brand is set to launch a major new campaign in 2017, aimed at leveraging the positive appeal of chlorella in the UK.

Chlorella is a green algae supplement, which has been shown to have potential health benefits such as increased athletic endurance and acting as a powerful antioxidant. It is part of a growing global market for algae products, valued at $608m and projected to grow to $1.14bn by 2024. Research papers continue to be published on chlorella’s benefits, with a recent study highlighting its potential to help with the obesity crisis.

The Sun Chlorella PR campaign will highlight the product’s uses and new research into its benefits. The company is also looking to discuss the unique method used in its products – the chlorella is pulverised by DYNO-Mill technology; a system which breaks down the indigestible cell walls of the chlorella to release the algae’s nutrients without the use of excessive heat or chemicals, which can be detrimental to the quality of the end product.

Yoshihito Nishimaki, GM of Sun Chlorella UK, noted: “2017 looks set to be the year chlorella really makes its mark in the UK. Whilst some other products in this category are struggling with credibility, chlorella continues to impress at both a scientific and sales level and we hope we can help retailers capitalize on this, with our exciting marketing campaign and quality of products, to increase consumer awareness and demand.”