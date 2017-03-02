t plus drinks Secures Listing With Holland And Barrett

t plus drinks, the vitamin-enriched tea company, has won its first nationwide UK listing with the Holland and Barrett health store chain. The deal will see the brand being stocked at 729 stores nationwide.

The company’s ‘t plus’ range was the UK’s first range of vitamin enriched teas, and blends functional herbs, green tea, 50% RDA daily essential vitamins and natural fruit flavours. It is the only tea brand to contain EU approved health claims on pack. The range also consists of four new drinks – t + boost, t + detox, t + immunitea, and t + multea.

Co-founder James Dawson noted: “We’re so happy to have a listing with Holland and Barrett. We set out to create something truly unique and innovative in the world of hot drinks and have tried to make something that will resonate with the new generation of health conscious consumers. As the premium high street health retailer, Holland and Barrett has always been our number 1 target on creating the brand and we’re confident that with their help, we can truly create something new in the hot beverage category and are excited for what’s in store for 2017!”.