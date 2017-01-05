Tassimo Brews Up New Coffee Pod Flavour

Tassimo has expanded its range of coffee pods with the introduction of the new Costa Vanilla Latte variant.

Originally launched as a limited edition from February to September 2015, the flavour is now available in 8 x 310ml cup sizes (16 pods) at an RRP of £5.29. The launch is being supported by a short video on social media and a new label on pack in store.

Jacobs Douwe Egbert, parent of Tassimo, said the launch aims to meet the growing market demand for single-serve solutions, which is fastest-growing segment (+17.3% value terms) within the UK coffee category (worth £170.3m).

Melissa Goffe, Category Leader Single-Serve Coffee UK at JDE, said: “Flavoured coffees are very popular in coffee shops and we’re increasingly finding our Tassimo customers expect to be able to replicate these coffee shop favourites at home. Costa Vanilla Latte was a huge success as a limited edition and driving uplift of our Tassimo Latte range as whole.