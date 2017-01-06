Taste Inc To Launch New Chargrilled Chicken Fillets

The Taste Inc. snack brand is set to disrupt the food-for-now category with the launch of its new 100% Chargrilled Chicken Fillets.

Positioned for families and health conscious consumers looking for a delicious meat snack, the range is available in two variants – Original, and Spicy – in single (RRP 90p) and multipacks of five (RRP £3). Each fillet is individually wrapped for easy on-the-go eating.

The line will launch in Morrisons, Ocado and Nisa from 9 January 2017, with further roll-out in the second quarter of the year.

Chris Wenham, Marketing & Brand Director at CP Foods UK, says; “With meat snacks recently added to the ONS basket of goods and services, the category is ripe for innovation … Meat snacking has not always been the healthiest of categories, but the 100% Chargrilled Chicken Fillet is exactly what it says on the packet, a truly simple, charcoal grilled mini chicken fillet that delivers hunger satisfaction without the guilt.”