Tate & Lyle Launches Great Britsh Jam Awards

The Tate & Lyle brand has announced the launch of its inaugural Great British Jam Awards – a digital campaign to celebrate and reignite the UK’s love for jam making.

The Awards are being hosted on Tate & Lyle’s social platforms, @WeLoveBaking, and encouraged the public to submit their entries in one of the three categories – Traditional Jam with a Twist, Jam Bake, and Jam on the Rocks – by sharing a photo of their creation alongside a short description and list of ingredients. Entries close on 6 July 2017.

The campaign sees Tate & Lyle collaborating with a series of influencers, including Izzy Hossack (Top with Cinnamon), Kate Murdoch (Kate in the Kitchen) and Great British Bake-Off Star Edd Kimber, who will act as the lead judge for the Awards. The foodie influencers will share jam-themed recipes across their channels.

The awards aim to educate and inspire existing jam makers, recruit a new younger audience into the brand, and raise awareness of its Jam Sugar SKU, which includes added pectin.

Yasmin Hubani, Brand and Product Group Manager at Tate & Lyle, noted: “Jam making is a traditional British institution, and as a British brand through and through, we’re really excited to be launching the Tate & Lyle Great British Jam Awards. We firmly believe the Awards will be a great way to re-excite consumers about jam making and recruit new jam makers into the category.”