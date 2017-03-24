Tennent Caledonian Launches Premium Bottled Ales Collection

Tennent Caledonian has launched a new collection of premium bottled ales, called ‘Caledonia’, in response to the rapidly growing bottled ales market in the UK.

Scotland’s longest established brewery, Tennent Caledonian has almost 500 years of brewing history, and the new launch will offer bars, restaurants and retailers in the UK off-trade more options from its offer in the popular ale category.

The ‘Caledonia’ collection includes three beers – Outpost IPA (medium to full bodied), Double Hop (low to medium bodied), and Hopscotch (medium bodied) – all with 5% ABV and distinct flavour profiles. All of them are made with the best Scottish ingredients including water from Loch Katrine and the finest locally sourced malted barley. The range is available in 500ml bottles in the on-trade, with listings already confirmed in Tesco and Co-op.

Over the past six years, demand for bottled ales in the UK has grown by 92%, adding £257m. This growth shows no signs of stopping with current trends indicating that spending amongst under 45s is up 16% year on year and forecasters predicting that by 2020, the category will be worth £1bn. Currently, 20% of bottled ale shoppers are aged under 35 and 66% of customers want a range, stating that they like variety.

Wendy Espie, Senior Brand Manager at Tennent’s said: “The premium bottled ale market is expanding quickly and there is real consumer demand for high quality beers, something two thirds of beer drinkers believe is worth paying more for … We believe our latest creation, the ‘Caledonia’ collection will make impact in the market, meeting the needs of customers and consumers alike with three great new tasting beers.”