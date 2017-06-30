Tennent’s Serves Up Summer On-Pack Promo

The Tennent’s Lager brand has launched a new on-pack promotion, aimed at the summer market.

The competition is the latest activation under the ongoing ‘Here To Serve’ campaign in Scotland. Running from the end of June for 10 weeks, the promotion offers consumers the chance to win £80k of prizes, including summer accessories such as banter-branded beach towels. Tennent’s has also partnered with lastminute.com to provide lucky consumers with holidays to a number of top destinations.

A total of 700,000 packs in 10,12,15 and 20 pack SKUS have been wrapped with the on-pack promotion. Promotional packs are available across all major retailers throughout Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Claire Arnott, head of UK customer marketing at Tennent’s, said: “Our new on-pack promotion is a great opportunity for the off-trade. We’ve got really strong prizes on offer and multiple chances to win so desire to purchase will be high. It’s great to partner with lastminute.com to provide our customers with the chance to enjoy some real fun in the sun too.”