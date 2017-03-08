Tesco Becomes First UK Retailer To Offer Fresh Pet Food Range

Tesco has introduced a full range of high quality fresh pet food at several hundred UK stores, following a successful trial last summer.

The ‘Freshpet’ range will now be available at 300 Tesco UK stores, and will include 10 products, ranging in price from between £3 to £13.50, depending on size of pack.

The launch follows growing demand for posh food treats for cats and dogs, particularly over the Christmas period, when Tesco saw a 100% increase in sales of luxury festive meals and foodie treats for cats and dogs. Tesco has also seen the demand for high quality dog and cat food from natural and organic pet food soar by more than 20%, with two million products sold.

Tesco pet food buyer Paul Jones said: “We are seeing a real shift with customers looking for similar high quality food credentials for their pets, as they have for themselves. Our Freshpet food range is about offering customers a high quality alternative to everyday pet food.”