Tesco Serves Up New Low Alcohol Wine Range

Tesco has introduced a new range of low alcohol wines which it claims are virtually indistinguishable in terms of taste from their alcoholic counterparts.

The range, which is exclusive to Tesco, contains three wines that contain less than 0.5% alcohol – Cabernet Tempranillo, Grenacha-Rosé, and a Sauvignon Blanc (all 75cl/£3.00). The wines will be available in over 700 stores across the UK and online.

The range has been developed in partnership with international wine producers Felix Solis, and uses a new innovative spinning cone technique that gently removes the alcohol without sacrificing the aroma, quality and flavour profile of the wine. Tesco notes that until now, most non-alcoholic wines have been fermented until they reach the point where they are about to turn alcoholic, so the liquid never actually becomes wine, or have the alcohol removed to be replaced with a number of sugars and artificial flavours to bring back the flavours lost through the process.

James Davis, Tesco’s Master of Wine, said: “With the consumption of alcohol in the UK down by 18% over the last decade, we’re seeing an increasing numbers of customers who want to enjoy the social aspect of having a drink, and are looking for a quality wine drinking experience, but without the alcohol … This is the first wine range of its kind sold by a supermarket, which offers customers a real comparable alternative to popular varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache rose and Sauvignon Blanc, without any compromise on taste.”

Back in March, Tesco became the first supermarket to bring together its entire range of alcohol free, or less than 0.5% ABV beers, wines and spirits in one place in stores across the UK.