Tesco Serves Up UK’s First Real Fruit Ice Lolly

Tesco has launched a new watermelon ice lolly, which it claims is the first 100% ‘real fruit on a stick’ lolly available in the UK market.

Positioned as a healthy alternative summer treat, the lollies are available in pack of four (£2) from more than 500 Tesco stores across the country.

Tesco Produce buying manager David Daniels said: “Iced watermelon is the perfect accompaniment to a hot summer’s day. These thirst-quenching frozen lollies, made from a real piece of fruit, are a delicious and healthy alternative to a sweet treat for all the family.”