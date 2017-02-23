Tesco Tops Easter Egg Test

Tesco’s finest* Belgian Milk Chocolate Hidden Egg has beaten the best of the high street to be voted the Good Housekeeping Easter Egg of the Year. It’s the second year in succession that Tesco has won the coveted award.

The Good Housekeeping Institute assessed 127 Easter eggs on their appearance, aroma and texture to find the best eggs for kids, teenagers, adults, sharing and free-from. With a score of 80/100, the Hidden Egg came out joint top, and was praised for its decadent look and ‘meltingly smooth chocolate.’

In addition, Tesco also scooped second place in the Good Housekeeping Hot Cross Bun tasting with its finest* Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns. The buns were found to have ‘plenty of fruit’ and to be ‘delicately spiced’ – a winning combination for the testers.