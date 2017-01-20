Tesco, Yeo Valley Team Up With FareShare

Tesco and Yeo Valley have joined forces to create a new yogurt to help tackle food waste and support food redistribution charity, FareShare.

The move sees Tesco and Yeo Vallye team up with Adam Wakeley, the UK’s largest organic fruit grower, to create an exclusive new Apple and Custard Left-Yeovers yogurt. The yogurt (£1.50), which uses visually imperfect apples, is available exclusively at Tesco and will see the retailer and Yeo Valley each donate 5p to FareShare from every pot sold.

The Left-Yeovers range, which has been championed by Tesco in recent months, helps to prevent food waste by using surplus fruit from the Yeo Valley storerooms, and also raises money for FareShare. Previous Left-Yeovers flavours have included Strawberry & Fig, Plum & Custard and Banoffee, and raised £20,000 for FareShare so far. It is hoped the new flavour will help raise up to £7,000.

Matt Simister, Tesco’s Commercial Director for Fresh Food, said: “This project is a brilliant example of how we and our producers are taking a creative approach to reducing food waste, at every step of the journey of our food.”

Adrian Carne, Joint MD of Yeo Valley, said: “Our Apples and Custard yogurt is made with organic Santana fruit grown in Gloucester. The juicy apples are blended with a creamy custard yogurt made in our Somerset dairy. Made with quality produce, this will be a real treat for customers and through this fantastic partnership with Tesco, it will also help people in their community.”