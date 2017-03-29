Thai Taste Teams Up With Chef Seb Holmes

The Thai Taste brand has partnered with British chef and Thai cuisine expert Seb Holmes to inspire consumers to create restaurant-quality Thai food at home. The collaboration is part of a wider communications programme intended to strengthen the brand’s top tier positioning and high-end range of over 50 authentic Thai products.

Seb Holmes is renowned for his innovation in Thai cuisine; having earned his stripes cooking at some of London’s most pioneering Thai restaurants (The Begging Bowl and Smoking Goat), he set up Farang which serves up street-style Thai food at three sites in Highbury, Shoreditch, and Canada Water. He has worked with Thai Taste to devise unique recipes that allow consumers to maximise the creative potential of the award-winning Thai Taste range.

Drawing on the diversity of the range and projected trends for 2017, the recipes vary from a simple twist on the classic Thai dessert of Mango Sticky Rice to sophisticated depths of flavour in Aromatic Coconut Braised Pigs’ Cheeks with Lemongrass, Galangal and Kaffir Lime, as well as a Crab & Prawn Vermicelli Noodle Salad and a Pumpkin, Galangal and Coconut Soup. This collection of four recipes will be used to raise awareness of the authenticity and ease-of-use guaranteed by Thai Taste products and drive sales with consumers, specifically adventurous ‘foodies’.

Thai Taste has also developed six further generic branded recipes including: Sweet and Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings, Tofu and Shiitake Satay served with leafy Pack Choi, Thai Eggs with Sweet Tamarind Sauce, Thai Larb, Stir Fried Aubergines and Yellow Curry, and Crispy Squid with Thai Sweet and Sour Salad. While Holmes’ recipe have been developed with the slightly more experienced home cook in mind, the broader set of recipes are aimed at everyone and hero products from Thai Taste’s core range. These recipes are intended to increase confidence and familiarity with Thai store cupboard staples.

All ten recipes will be pushed out on Thai Taste’s social media channels.