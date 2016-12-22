The Collective Kicks Off ‘Tub4Grub’ Campaign

Premium yoghurt brand The Collective has joined forces with Action Against Hunger to launch a new initiative, called ‘Tub4Grub’.

The campaign will run across 3 million of its tubs, and allows consumers to re-use their empty tubs. The tubs bear a unique and innovative ‘peel back’ label that reveals a gifting label underneath, which encourages consumers to personalise the tub, fill it with food and share with someone locally who is in need of a treat. The ‘Tub4Grub’ message appears on the front and back of 11 of the brand’s 450g tubs that are available at stores in the UK.

The new initiative, which will end in mid-February 2017, will also see The Collective donate a minimum of £10,000 to Action Against Hunger through sales of its ‘Tub4Grub’ tubs. Additionally, The Collective will donate 50p to Action Against Hunger every time someone passes on a tub and then shares their good deed on social media or on its website.

The campaign involves chefs such as Anna Hansen from The Modern Pantry, who have provided easy-to-make recipes which appear on the label