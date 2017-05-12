The Food Doctor Unveils New Look, Formats

Healthy snacking brand The Food Doctor has introduced a new look and new pack sizes, as part of the biggest revamp in its 18-year history.

The company said the pack revamp offers “a more vibrant and consistent look across the key consumer touch points”. It said the move will offer better shelf-standout while also clearly communicating its various flavour combinations and “key nutritional and energising values”.

The changes will revolve around a new brand proposition – ‘The Power of Positive Nutrition’ – which will be central to an extensive media campaign, sampling events, advertising and other digital activity. A new website will go live in May, and the new packaging will roll out gradually in the coming months.

The Food Doctor has also overhauled its large Snack Mix range to improve taste, while introducing new pack sizes and resealable packaging. The Snack Mix will now be available 80g-120g packs, and are being aimed at the multiple, independent and health retail sectors.

Hannah Shrimpton, Head of Marketing at The Food Doctor, said: “This is the biggest investment in the brand in its 18-year history so we’re delighted to have given the brand a fresh new look which provides excellent visibility on-shelf and makes it easier for shoppers to find healthy, tasty snacks to enjoy while they’re on-the-go. We want to help consumers choose and enjoy healthy snacks, wherever they are. With that in mind, we’ve developed the range to make sure each product gives our customers the perfect balance of deliciously wholesome nutrients.”