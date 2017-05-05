THE NETHERLANDS: FrieslandCampina Unveils Protein-Rich Sports Nutrition Range

FrieslandCampina has launched a new protein-rich sports nutrition range, called ‘Vifit Sport’.

The range offers a snack bar, a shake, and a drink, all in various flavours. Every portion of Vifit Sport contains 20 grams protein, which the dairy group said makes it ideal for active sportsperson to consume after exercising.

Roelof Joosten, CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina, noted: “Our product developers have developed products that respond to the needs of a growing group of active sportspersons by making use of our knowledge about the nutritional value of dairy for the build-up and recovery of the muscles….We explicitly aim at all sportspersons with a goal, from amateurs to top athletes. With this we break the idea that sports nutrition is only relevant to bodybuilders and top athletes.”

Vifit Sport will initially be introduced into the Dutch market to be followed by the rest of Europe.