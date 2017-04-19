Tideford Organics Ladles Up New Soups For Summer

Tideford Organics has launched two new soups aimed at the summer season.

The new variants – Summer Pea, Coconut and Turmeric Soup; and Gazpacho

Andaluz with Cucumber and Red Pepper – are available from Ocado and independent stores nationwide (600g/ RRP £2.99). The homemade-style soups are gluten and dairy free, low in fat and have no added sugar.

The latest releases follow Tideford’s re-launch in 2016 as the first dedicated organic vegan brand in the UK. By increasing its Free From credentials, Tideford wants to encourage more consumers to switch some meat-based meals for vegan as part of the “Pledge To Eat More Veg” initiative.

Lynette Sinclair, Managing Director, noted: “As a dedicated ethical and organic producer, the move to vegan was the obvious next step. The evidence of the impact we could make by removing meat and dairy from our recipes, both nutritionally and environmentally, was too compelling to ignore and we wanted to do our bit to help.”