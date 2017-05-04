Tomatin Distillery Celebrates Historic Win At Industry ‘Oscars’

Tomatin Distillery has seen its 36-year-old Single Malt scoop up the top prize at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, having been awarded ‘Best Scotch’.

The oldest Single Malt in Tomatin’s core range won three additional awards – ‘Double Gold’, ‘Best Distillers’ Single Malt Scotch 20 years and older’, and ‘Best Single Malt Scotch’.

Added to the range in 2015, Tomatin’s 36-year-old whisky has been vatted from a combination of ex-Bourbon and ex-Oloroso Sherry casks to create a smooth and creamy whisky released in small batches. The most recent batch was released in 2016 with just 800 bottles available worldwide, receiving 96.5 in the 2017 Jim Murray Whisky Bible.

Tomatin received 14 medals in total, with its 12-year-old, 14-year-old, 18-year-old, 36-year-old, and 1988 Vintage achieving top awards in each category.

Stephen Bremner, Tomatin Sales Director, said: “We are delighted that our drive and dedication to become one of the best whisky distillers in the world has been recognised by these prestigious awards. This is unquestionably one of the distilling world’s highest honours and marks another exciting milestone for Tomatin.”

Tomatin also recently won Distiller Of The Year 2016 and Brand Innovator Of The Year 2017 at the Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards.