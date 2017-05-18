TREK Seals Two-Year Deal With Tough Mudder UK

Natural Balance Foods has signed a two-year deal with Tough Mudder UK, which will see its TREK brand become the Official Nutrition Bar of the endurance event.

This will be TREK’s its biggest-ever sponsorship, and it will use it to drive brand awareness and trial of TREK bars and new TREK Chunks. All Tough Mudder participants will be offered TREK samples at event feeding stations, while all finishers will also receive free samples of TREK Protein Energy Bars. Natural Balance Foods is also planning a larger, integrated marketing campaign across print, digital, social media, in-store and on packaging.

Marina Love, Natural Balance Foods Marketing Director, noted: “TREK is the UK’s No 1 Sports Nutrition and Lifestyle Energy Cereal Bar with sales of £10.9m and driving fantastic growth of 78% – adding £4.8m in sales in the latest MAT. It’s also the 13th biggest cereal bar brand and the fastest growing top 15 brand … Tough Mudder UK typically sees 10,000 t0 15,000 people per event, and around 70% of competitors are male with an average age of 29 years – the perfect demographic for growing the TREK audience.”