Tyrrells Expands Mixed Root Vegetable Range

The Tyrrells brand has extended its Mixed Root Vegetable range with the launch of a new Maple Veg variant.

Available now at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose, the new variant combines beetroots, sweet potatoes and parsnips, with the inclusion of a dash of maple syrup and a pinch of salt, which are hand-cooked in sunflower oil. Building on the trend for ‘sweet and savoury’, the distinctive sweet taste of the Canadian Maple perfectly complements the rich savoury notes of the mixed root veg crisps.

Tyrrells commented: “The new Maple Veg launch is part of a larger Vegetable crisps redevelopment we are currently undergoing at Tyrrells and will affirm our reputation as the brand leader in the vegetable crisps sector. Our insight from a range of food research sources confirms that Maple is in vogue as a popular sweet seasoning. It complements our veg mix perfectly and will hopefully grow to be as popular as it’s simply-salted cousin”.

The Maple Veg crisps are available in Waitrose in 40g impulse bags (RRP £1) and 150g sharing bags (RRP £2.99).