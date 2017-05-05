Tyrrells Expands ‘Poshcorn’ Range With Glamping-inspired Variant

Tyrrells has extended its Poshcorn range with a new ‘Glamping’ inspired flavour, aimed at the summer market.

The new Toasted Marshmallow variant is now available in Coop stores until September in 75g sharing bags (RRP £1.59). Combining sweet, creamy marshmallows and deep, smoky woodfire, the new variant aims to capture the taste of a British campfire favourite. It is popped in small batches at Tyrrells Court Farm in Herefordshire, using gold standard kerrnels.

Cath White, Marketing Manager for Tyrrells Poshcorn, commented: “As a nation, we are spending more money than ever on posh camping, or ‘Glamping’ as it’s more commonly known. Happy times (come rain or shine) with friends or family, often involving a sit around the camp-fire toasting marshmallows. Our Poshcorn is the perfect carrier for this most nostalgic of flavours. Our leaning as a nation is overwhelmingly towards sweet flavoured popcorn, so we felt this seasonal variant delivers a smoky twist on a sweet flavour as well as a nod towards an increasingly favoured past-time amongst our ABC1 premium shoppers”.