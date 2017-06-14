Tyrrells Launches Summer Variant

The Tyrrells brand has extended its range with the launch of a new summer seasonal crisps variant.

The Goat’s Cheese, Garlic and Rosemary variant will be available in 40g (RRP 75p) and 150g (RRP £2.19) bags from Sainsburys, Waitrose and Ocado until 17 September.

Sarah Lawson, Marketing Manager for Tyrrells Potato Crisps, said: “Goats cheese has grown in popularity over recent years and we decided to celebrate this by using a British Goats Cheese in our recipe. The light, well balanced flavour is unique and is the perfect accompaniment to your summer get-togethers with friends and family.”