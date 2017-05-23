Tyrrells Launches ‘Win a Mini’ On-Pack Promo

The Tyrrells brand has launched a new on-pack promotion called ‘Win a Mini’.

Running across select Tyrrells variants from May to September 2017, the promotion will see three lucky consumers have a chance of winning a Mini Countryman or Mini Cabriolet, while 1,000 other winners will receive £250 worth of Joules vouchers, and runners up will be gifted with delicious Tyrrells products.

The competition will feature on 11 million packs split across Tyrrells Hand Cooked potato crisps (Salted, Cheese, Cider Vinegar and Sweet Chilli), Tyrrells Poshcorn (Salted, Sweet & Salty and Coconut & Caramel), and Tyrrells Mixed Root Veg crisps.

Sarah Lawson, Marketing Manager for Tyrrells Potato Crisps, commented: “This is an exciting campaign and a fantastic opportunity for us to delight our shoppers. The initial response from the first packs in market has been really positive, so we hope to receive many more entries over the coming months and with it, congratulate the happy winners.”