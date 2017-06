Union Hand-Roasted Coffee is set to launch its latest seasonal Equinox Coffee, a blend that is changed two to three times a year to reflect the change in the seasons.

The new Equinox (RRP £5.75) is a combination of two coffees – Mariela Valencia from Colombia and Huadquina from Peru will bring depth, balance and distinct chocolate flavours to the cup.

The launch on 21 June will mark the official Summer Solstice while celebrating freshly harvested coffees, direct from their origins.