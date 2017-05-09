Union Hand-Roasted To Serve New Coffee At Waitrose Stores

Union Hand-Roasted, the premium coffee brand, has announced the launch of a new speciality variant, which will be available from Waitrose stores this May.

The ‘Yayu Wild Forest Coffee’ (RRP £5.50) is sourced from South-West Ethiopia through a partnership with The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and The Darwin Initiative. It is produced by three co-operatives in the region, and supports the Yayu community and the preservation of wild Arabica coffee, with 25p from each pack donated to the Yayu project.

Steven Macatonia, Co-Founder at Union Hand-Roasted Coffee, said: “We are proud to be playing a vital role in the protection of the wild coffee forest and surrounding forested areas in Ethiopia to benefit livelihoods and nature conservation. Union Hand-Roasted work with the communities at Yayu to improve the quality of coffee which, via Union Direct Trade, ensures that better prices are paid to the farmer. An increase in the value of coffee leads to greater importance being placed on the forest – which provides an incentive for its preservation.”